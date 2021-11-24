Active and retired Canadian law enforcement officials warn head of Mounted Police about forced vaccines --'Requiring mandatory COVID-19 treatment options is a slippery slope and allows the government to overstep its authority unchecked,' reads the letter by Mounties for Freedom. | 27 Oct 2021 | Active and retired members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) joined together to say they cannot "willingly participate in enforcing" COVID jab mandates. They have asked their boss to investigate government officials' role in coming up with draconian virus rules. "Requiring mandatory COVID-19 treatment options is a slippery slope and allows the government to overstep its authority unchecked. It infringes on the fundamental belief in our society that the individual has the right and freedom to choose. The choice of whether to receive medical treatments has always been an individual’s right in Canada," says the group called Mounties for Freedom in an open letter dated October 21 sent to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.