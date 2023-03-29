Active shooter calls believed to be hoax reported across Pittsburgh area | 29 March 2023 | (Update) Law enforcement from across the Pittsburgh area are responding to reported active shooter calls that are believed to be a hoax. Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus tells Channel 11 that there are no injuries and no evidence of any shootings at local schools. There was a massive police response at both Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic high schools in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood, but Pittsburgh police said both schools have since been cleared and declared safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Uniontown said they also responded to Laurel Highlands Senior High School for an active shooter threat. State police said the threat is believed to be a "computer generated swatting call."