Active shooter at Kroger grocery store in Memphis, several people shot | 23 Sept 2021 | An active shooter was reported Thursday afternoon at a Kroger grocery store in Tennessee, according to police. Multiple people were injured and being taken to local hospitals. According to Jennifer Casey, public information officer for the Town of Collierville, police officers are working to get customers out of the store. The Memphis Police Department is on the scene, according to its social media.