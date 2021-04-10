Activists Harass Sens. Sinema, Manchin Over $3.5 Trillion Budget Bill | 4 Oct 2021 | Activists have harassed Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a bid to get them to support a mammoth spending bill. At Arizona State University on Sunday, a group of so-called progressive activists followed Sinema into a bathroom as they confronted her over her opposition to the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act [aka Great Reset Act] and demand she support it. The incident came just days after Sinema on Sept. 30 doubled down on her position not to support the Democratic leadership’s proposed spending bill, which includes mass amnesty for illegal aliens, as well as funding for social programs like Medicare and the Child Tax Credit, which Sinema wants Democrats to spend less on.