Activists protest in front of Kavanaugh's home after man arrested for threatening to kill him --Nicholas John Roske was charged with attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice | 8 June 2022 | Pro-choice activists marched in front of the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Wednesday evening just hours after a man was charged with threatening to kill him. In videos shared online, protesters - comprising members of the activist group "Ruth Sent US" - chanted slogans while banging drums and walking up and down the sidewalk... 26-year-old California man Nicholas John Roske was arrested early Wednesday near Kavanaugh's house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice. Police said he was carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties. Later in the day federal prosecutors charged Roske with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice.