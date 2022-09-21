Surprise, surprise! Activists suing DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights received over $1.3M from George Soros network --Alianza Americas, other migrants are part of a class-action lawsuit against DeSantis filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights on Tuesday | 21 Sept 2022 | The activist group at the center of a class-action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials for migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard has received nearly $1.4 million from George Soros's Open Society network. Lawyers for Civil Rights, a nonprofit immigrant advocacy group, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Alianza Americas, according to a press release Tuesday that described the latter group as "a network of migrant-led organizations supporting immigrants across the United States." Alianza Americas has received a total of $1,383,947 from George Soros' Open Society Foundations between 2016 and 2020, OSF's records show. The grants came from three of his nonprofits: Open Society Institute, Open Society Policy Center and Foundation to Promote Open Society.