Adam Kinzinger Linked to Pro-Ukraine Organization Which Allegedly Scammed People Out of Millions of Dollars | 26 March 2023 | RINO Adam Kinzinger might be in serious hot water because a Ukraine-centered non-profit he is a board member of is being accused of scamming people out of millions of dollars. As reported by the Post Millennial, the story starts with a man named James Vasquez who formerly worked for Ripley’s Heroes. Vasquez boasted about joining the Ukraine army in 2022 to fight the Russians and bragged about his supposed exploits, including "taking out seven Russian tanks." This caught Kinzinger's attention and he started promoting Vasquez. He urged Twitter to verify his account and posed together with the supposed hero. There was just one problem: Vasquez lied about everything. Now Ripley's Heroes is being investigated by the federal government.