Adam Kinzinger, outspoken GOP Trump critic, won't seek reelection for US House seat | 29 Oct 2021 | Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois who has been a strong critic of former President Donald Trump, announced in a video Friday morning he is not running for reelection. Kinzinger is part of a group of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump during his second impeachment earlier this year and has been a fierce critic of his own party. Trump referenced the political consequences of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him in a statement reacting to Kinzinger's announcement, writing "2 down 8 to go!" GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, who also voted to impeach Trump, announced last month his plans to leave Congress.