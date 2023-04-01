Adam Schiff dragged after 'Twitter Files' shows he asked site to suspend journo: 'Expel Schiff from Congress' --One user tweeted, 'I don't care what political party you follow...this cannot be accepted' | 3 Jan 2022 | Critics of Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., were outraged after reading Elon Musk and journalist Matt Taibbi’s latest "Twitter Files" entry alleging that Schiff lobbied Twitter to suspend journalists from the platform. Published Tuesday, the latest round of the Twitter Files -- internal documents revealing how Twitter engaged in censorship and promoted disinformation in tandem with government agencies for the past few years -- revealed that Schiff's office asked Twitter to remove journalist Paul Sperry and others from the site. Taibbi, who published the Twitter Files post-by-post to Twitter at the behest of Musk, provided documentation showing "the office for Democrat and House Intel Committee chief Adam Schiff" asked "Twitter to ban journalist Paul Sperry." ...Sperry, an author and New York Post columnist, was later suspended from Twitter for unrelated reasons, telling conservative commentator Glenn Beck in August 2022 it was due to tweets of his about the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.