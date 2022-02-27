Adams to scrap NYC vaccine passports, school mask rules barring spike in cases | 27 Feb 2022 | Vaccine passports will no longer be required in New York City starting March 7, Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday -- and he plans on lifting school mask mandates then, too, barring "unforeseen spikes" in COVID cases. Adams said he plans on following Gov. Kathy Hochul's lead in nixing masks in schools but would make the final determination this Friday. But he said starting March 7, patrons at Big Apple restaurants, gyms and indoor venues will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination.