ADL Writes Letter Begging Fox News to Stop Tucker Carlson's January 6 Documentary Before it Airs --ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt is begging for Fox News to stop the release of Tucker Carlson's January 6 exposé | 29 Oct 2021 | Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt is frantically pleading with Fox News to stop the release of Tucker Carlson's upcoming Patriot Purge documentary and hide it from public view. In a letter written to Fox Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Greenblatt called Patriot Purge "dangerous misinformation," and desperately pleaded with Murdoch to "reconsider airing" the program because it has the potential to make people angry with our public officials and elected leaders... The documentary is expected to expose undercover federal involvement in the escalation of the January 6 protests, something that federal officials, aside from a select few elected officials, have been severely reluctant to discuss despite growing evidence indicating otherwise.