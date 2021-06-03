Adverse Incident Reports Show 966 Deaths Following Vaccination for COVID-19 | 06 March 2021 | According to adverse incident reports collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 966 individuals have died after having received an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. Between Dec. 14 and Feb. 19, 19,769 reports were made to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) following immunizations with either the Moderna or Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccines (the only two vaccines given during the time period assessed). At this time, VAERS data is not available after Feb. 19. The 966 deaths represent 5 percent of the total number of adverse events reports.