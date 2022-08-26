Affidavit Focuses on Documents; 'Classification Markings,' 'National Defense Information' | 26 Aug 2022 | The Department of Justice (DOJ) affidavit seeking the search warrant for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid on former President Donald Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, was unsealed by a federal judge Friday afternoon. The affidavit, signed by a special agent with the FBI, contends that after reviewing 15 boxes of material that Trump handed over voluntarily to the government, the DOJ determined that classified information had not been stored properly and that there might be more of it at Mar-a-Lago. "The FBI's investigation has established that documents bearing classification markings, which appear to contain National Defense Information (NDI), were among the materials contained in the FIFTEEN BOXES and were stored at the PREMISES in an unauthorized location," the affidavit said. [See: Mar-a-Lago affidavit.]