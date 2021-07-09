Afghan refugee stopped on U.S.-bound flight with explosive materials, but terrorism not suspected --Luggage included blasting caps and igniter but U.S. officials believe materials were for work related to U.S. government contracting. Passenger red flagged and kept from U.S. | 7 Sept 2021 | A male Afghan refugee who was departing the Ramstein Air Base in Germany for the United States was detained Monday after it was discovered during pre-flight screening that he had blasting caps and other explosives materials in his carry-on luggage, three U.S. officials told Just the News. The man, who was born in the early 1990s and an Afghan citizen, was working as contractor for the U.S. government when he was evacuated, and officials believe the materials were related to his work and not terrorism, officials said. Nonetheless, the man was placed on a restricted list and prevented from traveling to the U.S., according to a Transportation Security Administration summary of the incident obtained by Just the News.