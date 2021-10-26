Afghan refugees to be resettled across U.S., granted thousands to buy furniture and silverware | 24 Oct 2021 | Take some refugees, please, the Biden administration is now asking veterans and private groups. With about 55,600 Afghan refugees currently parked at military bases, the Biden administration wants to leapfrog the existing system of refugee resettlement agencies, according to CNN. It wants to create sponsorship circles of veterans and others who will provide money for refugees to have housing, furniture, silverware and a variety of other expenses -- as well as develop a resettlement plan for each refugee. To hurry up the process, the Biden administration also wants to place refugees beyond the former 100-mile limit from a resettlement office.