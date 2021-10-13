Afghanistan Evac Flight Almost Hijacked, Air Force Reveals | 13 Oct 2021 | A signature image of the chaotic 17-day evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport was a departing C-17 mobbed by Afghans who hung on as it took off. But other aircraft were in similar straits that day, Air Force officials revealed in a statement released on Wednesday. Two HC-130J Combat King II aircraft on the ramp were about to be swarmed when they "took off on a sliver of remaining runway. With seconds to spare, they were airborne skimming just 10 feet above the crowd." Days later, U.S. forces holding the airport stopped five people aboard a commercial airliner. They "intended to hijack the aircraft," the Air Force also revealed Wednesday.