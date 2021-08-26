Afghanistan explosions: Most US troops killed in over a decade --At least 11 US Marines and one Navy corpsman died in Thursday's attack | 26 Aug 2021 | Thursday's suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport that killed at least 12 service members was the deadliest attack the U.S. military has suffered in over a decade. At least 11 Marines and one Navy corpsman died in Thursday's attack, which also wounded at least a dozen other service members, according to U.S. officials. ISIS-K [aka I-CIA-SIS-K, armed and funded by the CIA/deep state] is believed to be behind the attack. Thursday's suicide bomb attack outside the Kabul airport were followed by a firefight with Islamic State gunmen at the gate, where the night before there had been 5,000 Afghans and potentially some Americans seeking access to the airport to flee.