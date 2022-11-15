Afghanistan goes full sharia --Taliban supreme leader made it "obligatory" to enforce sharia punishments for crimes | 14 Nov 2022 | Taliban supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to fully implement sharia law and its punishments, which include mutilations, flogging and executions of different sorts. The announcement was made on Sunday by the Taliban's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. "Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists. In those files in which all the Sharia conditions of Hudud and Qisas have been fulfilled, you are obliged to implement. This is the ruling of Sharia, and my command, which is obligatory," Mujahid quoted the elusive supreme leader, whose voice hasn't been recorded since the Taliban takeover last August, as having said.