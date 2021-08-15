Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani flees the country | 15 Aug 2021 | Afghanistan's president fled the war-torn country on Sunday as Taliban militants, who entered the capital of Kabul earlier in the day, were involved in discussions with Afghan government officials about surrendering, according to reports. Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, referred to Ashraf Ghani as the "former president" and said he had left the country. "The former president of Afghanistan left Afghanistan, leaving the country in this difficult situation," Abdullah said. "God should hold him accountable." Ghani's departure comes as Taliban fighters and government officials huddled in the Presidential Palace on Sunday for discussions about the transfer of power.