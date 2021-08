Afghanistan: US drone strike 'kills Isis-K planner' | 28 Aug 2021 | The US military says it believes it has killed a planner for the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group in a drone strike in the east of the country. The suspected member of the IS-K group was targeted in Nangarhar province. IS-K said it had carried out an attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday that may have killed as many as 170 people, including 13 US troops.