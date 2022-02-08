Afghans cast doubt on Kabul killing of Al-Qaeda chief | 2 Aug 2022 | Many Afghans expressed shock or doubt Tuesday that Al-Qaeda's chief had been killed in Kabul by a US drone strike, saying they couldn't believe Ayman Al-Zawahiri had been hiding in their midst. "It's just propaganda," Fahim Shah, 66, a resident of the Afghan capital, told AFP. Late Monday, Joe Biden announced Zawahiri's assassination, saying, "justice has been delivered" to the Egyptian with a $25 million bounty on his head. A senior US official said the 71-year-old was on the balcony of a three-storey house in the upmarket Sherpur neighbourhood when targeted with two Hellfire missiles shortly after dawn Sunday. "We have experienced such propaganda in the past, and there was never anything in it," Shah said. "In reality, I don't think he was killed here."