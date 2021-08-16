Afghans cling to US Air Force plane as it takes off in Kabul - video | 16 Aug 2021 | Thousands of Afghans have been filmed desperately chasing after and clinging to a US Air Force plane as it taxied down the runway -- with multiple people plunging to their deaths after the aircraft took off in the frantic attempt to flee the country after the Taliban takeover. US officials said seven people were killed, including two shot dead by American forces, after crowds of Afghans stormed Kabul's international airport on Monday and swarmed the tarmac as US military flights were preparing to leave. American troops trying to secure the airport were fired upon at least twice as the chaos unfolded, officials said. The two people killed by US forces were carrying weapons at the time but it is unclear if they opened fire on troops.