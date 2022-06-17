AFLDS Doctor Simone Gold Sentenced to Prison for Trespassing Jan. 6 | 17 June 2022 | Dr. Simone Gold, founder of America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) received a sentence of 60 days in prison in addition to 12 months of supervised release and a $9500 fine after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of "entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds." She will also pay $500 in restitution. Gold is known for the viral video of her July 2020 appearance on the steps of the United States Supreme Court. According to reports from the courtroom, Judge Chris Cooper did not feel she was remorseful. Gold and colleague Dr. John Strand, who has also been charged, allegedly entered the building through an open door. According to a report on the AFLDS website, "Police waved protestors in or stood by open doors."