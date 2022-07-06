After 2 shootings in 1 weekend, South Side residents frustrated with violence | 5 June 2022 | (Pittsburgh, PA) The South Side community is on edge after two shootings on East Carson Street left three people in critical condition over the weekend. Early Sunday morning, Pittsburgh police say officers ran towards the sound of gunfire on the 1500 block of East Carson Street. During an exchange of gunfire, police said two men were shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. They're hoping that cameras in the area will help them detail the specifics of what happened. This is a story all too familiar for one neighbor who lives between two of the latest shootings on East Carson Street.