After 48,299 COVID-19 cases at 37 U.S. universities - only two hospitalizations and zero deaths - more likely to be killed by a dog | 22 Sept 2020 | There have now been 48,299 coronavirus cases reported at 37 universities in the United States. Of those cases there have been ONLY two hospitalizations. And there have been ZERO DEATHS! They couldn't even sneak in a cancer victim into their counts because no one died.