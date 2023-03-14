After 'diversity' dean heckles Trump judge out of speech, Stanford student calls on admin to take action --DEI Associate Dean Tirien Steinbach helped disrupt Judge Kyle Duncan's appearance | 14 March 2023 | A Stanford student told Fox News that administrators should take action after he was mortified by the behavior of students and the school's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) dean, whose objections led a Trump-appointed federal judge to ditch his speaking engagement. Stanford DEI Associate Dean Tirien Steinbach joined students by claiming that Judge Kyle Duncan, based out of the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans, was causing "harm" by his rulings. Students could be heard yelling that Duncan's "racism is showing," and the jurist ultimately was ushered out by federal marshals before being able to offer his remarks.