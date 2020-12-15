After Election Marked By Big Tech Censorship, Biden Team Quietly Brings on Facebook, Google Employees | 13 Dec 2020 | As censorship by Big Tech emerges as a critical issue for many Americans, Google and Facebook staffers are burrowing their way into the transition team of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden. On Friday, Politico reported that new names have been added to a list that already included several prominent Facebook alumni. Big Tech has tried to use its influence on the election. For example, YouTube last week declared it would ban videos that suggested the results of the Nov. 3 election were in doubt.