After Finding Shredded Ballots in the Dumpster Earlier Today, a Mysterious Fire Breaks Out at Maricopa County Official's Farm | 06 March 2021 | The Arizona Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) on Wednesday loaded its 2020 Election ballots on a truck for delivery to the Arizona Senate. After months of attempting to obtain access to the ballots, the Senate won a court case where the judge ordered the ballots to be produced to the Senate. So immediately before being told when and where to deliver the ballots, the MCBOS loaded the ballots onto a truck even though the Senate had not yet asked for the ballots. It is not believed that this move of the ballots was performed under the proper chain of custody... The ballots were then stored in an open warehouse. Individuals in the county found shredded ballots at this location, earlier today. Tonight, two barns on the farm of one of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors caught on fire.