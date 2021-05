After Killing Thousands of Elderly in Nursing Homes, Cuomo Says Unvaccinated People Will Kill Grandma | 3 May 2021 | New York Governor Cuomo on Monday announced the end to most Covid restrictions during a press conference. At one point Cuomo took a shot at people who refuse to take the experimental Covid vaccine. "Maybe you go home and kiss your grandmother and wind up killing your grandmother." Cuomo said. (Video)