After Terrible Reviews, IMDb Rigs Fauci Movie Scores - But Got Caught After Failing to Update Math Components | 13 Oct 2021 | The gatekeepers of movie reviews want us to believe that the new documentary featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci wasn't all that bad. As it turns out, they’re even willing to lie about how audiences are responding to what looks like a failure among all age demographics. According to IMDb, the movie Fauci is "a glimpse into infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has led the U.S. fight against every epidemic the country has faced from AIDS to SARS to Ebola, and the ongoing COVID-19." Originally, IMDb listed the score for Fauci as a horrendous 1.6 out of 10. Now, the site lists the movie's rating as a much more respectable 5.8 out of 10. The components of the overall score, however, remain the same as before. So, presumably, the site believes its users are so stupid that they are unable to figure out the average of the following numbers -- 1.0, 1.4, 1.4 and 1.7 -- somehow add up to 5.8. Multiple sites other than IMDb confirm that it has been an absolute bomb among regular viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a pitiful audience score of two percent. [As CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald predicted yesterday in his Treehouse session, they would simply rig the ratings of Fauci, after I noted that the documentary had an overall rating of "one out of ten" on IMDb.]