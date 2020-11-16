AG Barr Authorizes Federal Prosecutors to Pursue 'Substantial Allegations' of Voting Irregularities Before 2020 Election is Certified | 09 Nov 2020 | US Attorney General Bill Barr authorized federal prosecutors to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified, per the Associated Press. "In a memo to U.S. attorneys...Barr wrote that investigations 'may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual State.'" President Trump's campaign on Monday evening filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania alleging "creation and implementation of illegal 'two-tiered' voting system for the election."