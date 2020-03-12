AG Barr Reveals John Durham Was Appointed Special Counsel Weeks Before 2020 Election --Durham now has more power. | 02 Dec 2020 | A federal prosecutor tasked with investigating 2016 FBI misconduct targeting President Donald Trump’s campaign was designated as a Special Counsel of the Department of Justice weeks before the 2020 election. "On May 13, 2019, I directed United States Attorney John Durham to conduct a preliminary review into certain matters related to the 2016 presidential election campaigns, and Mr. Durham's review subsequently developed into a criminal investigation, which remains ongoing. Following consultation with Mr. Durham, I have determined that, in light of the extraordinary circumstances relating to these matters, the public interest warrants Mr. Durham continuing this investigation pursuant to the powers and independence afforded by the Special Counsel regulations," Attorney General Barr revealed in a statement released Tuesday. The order appointing Durham a Special Counsel is dated October 19th, 2020.