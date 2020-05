AG Barr vows to prosecute protesters under 1960s anti-riot law | 30 May 2020 | Attorney General Bill Barr will go after violent demonstrators with a 1968 law meant to quell rioting. "We must have law and order on our streets and in our communities," Barr said Saturday at DOJ headquarters in Washington, DC. "It is a federal crime to cross state lines or to use interstate facilities to incite or participate in violent rioting," he said. "We will enforce these laws."