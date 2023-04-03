AG Garland Overruled FBI Agents Who Wanted to Close Trump Document Probe and Approved the Mar-a-Lago Raid | 3 March 2023 | The Washington Post claims that last year two FBI agents wanted to close the sham investigation into President Trump's documents held a Mar-a-Lago. Instead, AG Merrick Garland overruled them and approved the raid of Mar-a-Lago in one of the darkest days in US history. The Washington Post reported yesterday: "Months of disputes between Justice Department prosecutors and FBI agents over how best to try to recover classified documents from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club and residence led to a tense showdown near the end of July last year, according to four people familiar with the discussions. Prosecutors argued that new evidence suggested Trump was knowingly concealing secret documents at his Palm Beach, Fla., home and urged the FBI to conduct a surprise raid at the property. But two senior FBI officials who would be in charge of leading the search resisted the plan as too combative and proposed instead to seek Trump’s permission to search his property, according to the four people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive investigation."