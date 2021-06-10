AG Merrick Garland Instructs FBI to Mobilize Against Parents Who Oppose Critical Race Theory, Covid Mandates in Public Schools | 4 Oct 2021 | The Biden regime is targeting political opponents and using the might of the federal government to abolish the First Amendment by classifying dissent as "domestic terrorism." US Attorney General Merrick Garland has instructed the FBI to mobilize against parents who oppose Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Covid mandates, citing "threats." Merrick Garland's letter to the FBI follows the National School Board Association's request to classify protests as "domestic terrorism." "Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation's core values," wrote Attorney General Garland... Garland's letter didn't actually specify any credible threats.