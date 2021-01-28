Agent Fired From Literary Agency for Using Parler and Gab | 26 Jan 2021 | The president of a literary agency based in New York City said Monday on Twitter that one of the agency's employees was terminated after her use of conservative social media sites Parler and Gab was discovered. Colleen Oefelein, who identified herself on Twitter as an associate literary agent with the Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency, appeared to confirm her termination in a tweet on Monday morning. "Well thanks Twitter and @JDLitAgency," Oefelein wrote. "I just got fired because I'm a Christian and a conservative." Jennifer De Chiara serves as the agency's president and senior agent, according to the agency's website. [And: CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, has a new novel, Thought Criminal. Time to read it!]