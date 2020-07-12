Agents Raid Home in Maricopa County in Voter-Data Theft Investigation -- Confiscate 8 Hard Drives, 3 Computers and a Bag of USB sticks | 06 Dec 2020 | On the morning of November 5, Arizona federal officials raided a home in the Fountain Hills area in Maricopa County. The agents confiscated eight hard drives, three computers, and a bag of USB sticks. The house belongs to 56-year-old Elliot Kerwin. The agents were looking for evidence of a cyberattack on an unnamed organization and stolen voter data.