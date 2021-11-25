Ahmaud Arbery case: Defense attorney to seek new trial after his client was found guilty of murder | 24 Nov 2021 | Kevin Gough, a defense attorney for one of the men found guilty on Wednesday of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, told Fox News that he plans to file a motion for a new trial next week for his client, William "Roddie" Bryan. Bryan was found guilty by a jury in Glynn County, Georgia, on six of the nine counts that he was facing: three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony... Kevin Gough was a controversial figure during the 13-day trial, filing several motions for a mistrial that were all shot down by Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley. Gough told the judge Nov. 11 that he didn't want "any more Black pastors" in the courtroom after Al Sharpton sat with Arbery's family, saying their presence may threaten his client's right to a fair trial. "Obviously, there's only so many pastors they can have," Gough told the judge. "And if their pastor's Al Sharpton, right now that's fine, but then that's it."