Ahmaud Arbery trial verdict: Travis McMichael guilty on all counts --Travis McMichael was found guilty on all nine counts; Greg McMichael was found guilty on eight | 24 Nov 2021 | Jurors in Brunswick, Georgia, on Wednesday found Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, guilty on nearly all counts, including felony murder, capping off an intense trial surrounding the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Jurors also found the McMichaels' neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, guilty of felony murder. Travis McMichael, 35, was found guilty on all counts, and Greg McMichael, 65, was found guilty on eight after they shot and killed Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed Black man, while he was on a run in a neighborhood outside of Brunswick.