Air Force Academy grads may have to repay up to $200,000 in tuition after refusing Covid-19 vaccine --They will not be commissioned as long as they are unvaccinated. | 23 May 2022 | Three Air Force Academy cadets may very well have sacrificed their military careers and may have to repay the U.S. government for their education after refusing to get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). While the cadets will receive bachelor's degrees when they graduate from the Air Force Academy on Wednesday, they will not be commissioned as long as they remain unvaccinated, The Associated Press first reported. "A decision to reimburse the United States for education costs in lieu of service will be made by the Secretary of the Air Force," the Air Force Academy announced in a May 21 news release. While the cost of an Air Force Academy education varies for each cadet, the total cost of tuition can run between $160,000 to $200,000, depending on [various] factors.