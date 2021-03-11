Air Force Boots 40 Unvaccinated Recruits, Trainees, Ahead of Deadline - Report | 2 Nov 2021 | Some 40 Air Force recruits and trainees have been kicked out of the service for refusing to comply with the Biden regime's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a spokeswoman confirmed on Monday. Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told Stars and Stripes that the individuals had been handed entry-level discharges, meaning that if they choose to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the future, they may eventually reenlist. She said approximately 23 of the recruits had been undergoing basic training, and the others were in technical training when they were discharged from the Air Force.