Air Force Master Sergeant Facing Court-Martial After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine --Possibly the first U.S. service member to be sent to court-martial, lawyer says | 15 April 2022 | An Air Force non-commissioned officer whose attempt to get a religious exemption to the U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate was rejected is slated to go on trial by court-martial. Master Sergeant Vincent White's exemption application was denied, as was his appeal for the denial. White has continued to refuse to get a shot, prompting his superiors to punish him with "nonjudicial punishment" pursuant to Article 15 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Under the code, a service member's commander can make them perform extra duties, strip their rank, and levy other penalties.