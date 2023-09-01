Air Force service member says the military could still enforce a vaccine mandate, fight not over yet | 9 Jan 2023 | Even though the COVID-19 vaccine mandate was repealed through the National Defense Authorization Act, the NDAA, there isn't anything preventing the government from implementing it again, or others like it in the future, says Air Force Second Lt. Addie Hulet. "That NDAA only repealed one memorandum and that one memorandum came from the Secretary of Defense," Lt. Hulet said on the "Just the News, No Noise" TV show. "So there are other memorandums which apply to the National Guard and the reserves, and those memorandums are not being repealed and they are still pursuing kicking service members out of the military who are in the National Guard and the reserves." Lt. Hulet has been in an ongoing legal and financial battle with the government along with 10 other officers who refused to get the vaccine and as a result, were denied the ability to do their job. "We were being told that if we wanted to go active duty, we had to be vaccinated," Hulet explained.