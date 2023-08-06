Air quality in NYC worst since 1980s - worse than after 9/11: forecaster | 7 June 2023 | New York City’s air quality was the worst since at least the 1980s Wednesday afternoon, as thick wildfire smoke blowing down from Canada dimmed the city into an orange haze. "It looks like Mars out there," said Fox Forecast Center meteorologist Brian Mastro just before 2 p.m. The city's air quality index had risen to 353 out of 500 by early afternoon, which is considered "very hazardous" and was the worst recorded since at least the '80s, he explained... On a normal day in New York, the air index is about 100. The air quality index was even worse than after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, but fortunately, the air from more than 100 out-of-control wildfires hundreds of miles to the north was not as toxic as the debris cloud from the terror attack, said Mastro.