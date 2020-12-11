Air travellers to Canada now forced to submit COVID info online before entering country --Canada mandates travellers give COVID-19 info digitally or face fine. | 11 Nov 2020 | Canada's government is mandating that travellers provide COVID-19 information digitally through the ArriveCAN software when entering the country or face a fine of up to a $1,000. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) announced earlier this month that effective November 21, "air travellers whose final destination is Canada will be required to submit their information electronically through ArriveCAN before they board their flight." "Travellers who do not submit the required information digitally before boarding their flight could be subject to enforcement action, which can range from verbal warnings to $1,000 fine," the November 2 PHAC release stated.