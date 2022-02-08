Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in U.S. drone strike in central Kabul | 2 Aug 2022 | The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri [Again?!?] with a drone missile while he stood on a balcony at his home in downtown Kabul, U.S. officials said, the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago. Afghanistan's Taliban government has not confirmed the death of Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty on his head and helped to coordinate the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people. U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Zawahiri was killed when he came out on the balcony of his safe house in the Afghan capital at 6:18 a.m. (0148 GMT) on Sunday and was hit by Hellfire missiles from a U.S. drone.

Notice that on the day when Joe Biden's approval rating his the lowest in recorded history for a pResident - 38% - al-Zawahiri is killed...again! See: Al-Zawahiri is back from the dead again, giving interviews! By Lori Price 28 Nov 2008.

Al-Qaeda No. 2 May be Injured, Possibly Re-killed By Lori Price 02 Aug 2008

Dead, now wounded or re-killed!

Four days after the CIA re-killed Abu Khabab al-Masri (aka Midhat Mursi) who 'died' in January 2006, CBS News 'exclusively reports' that al-Qaeda #2 (tons of those, btw) Ayman al-Zawahiri was injured and 'believed to be somewhere in Pakistan's remote tribal areas' (so he can be re-killed during a 'bad news' week for the Bush administration). Al-Zawarhiri has a US$25 million reward on his head. ROFL! Someone is making more money on these bounties than Exxon Mobil makes in an hour!

Ayman al-Zawahiri Killed in Predator Strike? 02 Aug 2008 Al Qaeda number 2 Ayman al-Zawahiri was severely wounded in a US predator strike earlier this week, CBS is reporting. Ayman al-Zawahiri - the second most powerful leader in al Qaeda and Osama Bin Laden’s No. 2 - may be critically wounded and possibly dead, CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Lara Logan reports exclusively... A counter-intelligence expert and other U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News that the U.S. is looking into reports that al-Zawahiri is dead.

CBS News reports:

Exclusive: Al Qaeda No. 2 Injured? Unverified Letter Obtained By CBS News Urgently Requests Doctor to Treat Ayman al-Zawahiri01 Aug 2008 Ayman al-Zawahiri - the second most powerful leader in al Qaeda [al-CIAduh] and Osama Bin Laden's No. 2 - may be critically wounded and possibly dead, CBS News reports exclusively. CBS News has obtained a copy of an intercepted letter from sources in Pakistan, which urgently requests a doctor to treat al-Zawahiri. He's believed to be somewhere in Pakistan's remote tribal areas. The letter refers to Sheikh Dr. Ayman al-Zawahiri by name - and says that he is in "severe pain" and his "injuries are infected." It is reportedly written by local Taliban leader, Baitullah Mehsud, whose signature and seal are visible on the letter. The Taliban logo and the Mehsud's seal have been confirmed by experts as legitimate. The letter is dated July 29 - one day after a U.S. air strike that [re-]killed al Qaeda weapons expert Abu Khabab al-Masri, and five other Arabs in South Waziristan.