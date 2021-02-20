Alabama military plane crash leaves 2 dead | 19 Feb 2021 | Two pilots flying a training mission were killed Friday when a military jet crashed near Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, the U.S. Air Force confirmed. The two-seat T-38 jet, assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing based out of Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, went down around 5:30 p.m., near Dannelly Field in Montgomery. The Alabama Air National Guard also maintains a base there, Montgomery's Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton told Fox News on Friday evening.