Alabama Solar Factory to Close After Joe Biden Guts U.S. Tariffs on China | 23 Feb 2022 | A Huntsville, Alabama, solar panel factory will close after Joe Biden exempted foreign-made bifacial solar panels from United States tariffs earlier this month. LG Electronics, a South Korea-based company, announced that it will be closing its Huntsville solar panel manufacturing operation, resulting in the layoffs of about 160 American employees and another 60 Americans who are employed as contract workers... The announcement comes just weeks after Biden decided to exempt foreign-made bifacial solar panels -- the overwhelming majority of which come from China -- from Section 201 tariffs on solar imports to the United States that were first imposed by former President Trump in January 2018 at a 30 percent rate. The Coalition for a Prosperous America (CPA) had warned that Biden's gutting U.S. tariffs on China-made bifacial solar panels would have a devastating impact on America's solar manufacturing sector.