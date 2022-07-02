Alaska 'Freedom Convoy' held in support of Canada truckers' anti-mandate protests --Alaska Freedom Convoy traveled from Anchorage to Eagle River | 7 Feb 2022 | A truckers’ convoy traveled across Alaska on Sunday to show support for the Canadian "Freedom Convoy" that's been protesting in the country’s capital of Ottawa for nearly two weeks straight. In an event dubbed the "Alaska Freedom Convoy," which was organized by Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard, more than 100 drivers in trucks and personal vehicles traveled from the parking lot of a sporting goods store in Anchorage to the Eagle River Alaska Lions Club, Anchorage Daily News reported. "We want to support our truckers," Allard told KTUU. "Without them, we’re not getting our supply. We need to get our supplies here. People need to be recognized for everything we’re doing here in our city."