Alaska volcano dormant for a century delivering ominous warning signs: 'significant unrest' | 9 March 2023 | The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised the alert level to advisory status for Tanaga Volcano on Tuesday following a series of earthquakes. "Earthquake activity beneath Tanaga Volcano began to increase slowly starting at about 1:30 p.m. AKST today. At roughly 8:45 p.m. AKST this evening, the activity escalated with earthquakes occurring as often as two or three each minute," the office said in a Facebook post. The largest of the quakes have magnitudes between 2.0 and 3.0, with initial locations at shallow depths beneath the volcano's summit. "That indicates that we're seeing significant unrest at the volcano," John Power, a research geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey stationed in Anchorage at the Alaska Volcano Observatory, told The Associated Press.